Unity Bancorp, the parent company of Unity Bank, plans to buy back as many as 500,000 shares of stock, about 5% of its common stock outstanding.

Clinton, New Jersey-based Unity Bancorp said in a statement that purchases will be made "from time to time in the open market or in negotiated transactions."

James A. Hughes, Unity Bancorp's president and CEO, said the company will monitor the economy as it weighs buybacks.

"While this repurchase plan was recently approved and is a testament to our strong capital base, we will proceed cautiously with regards to capital management as economic conditions continue to unfold," he said.

The size and timing of purchases is at the discretion of management, and Unity's board of directors may "suspend, discontinue, terminate, modify, cancel or extend the share repurchase program at any time," according to the statement.

Unity Bancorp had about $2.5 billion in assets as of March 31, according to a financial statement on its website. The bank serves customers in Northampton County, Pennsylvania, and Warren, Hunterdon, Somerset, Union, Ocean, Bergen and Middlesex counties in New Jersey.

Shares in Unity Bancorp are traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol UNTY. The closing price Monday was $22.71. In the last 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $29.88 and as low as $21.70.

The bank's market capitalization (current share price times number of shares outstanding) is $234 million.