Warren County Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer told 69 News the police officer was treated for a minor leg injury and released from the hospital. The female victim underwent surgery for three gunshot wounds and is in stable condition.

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. -- Investigators said an officer was shot while responding to a domestic call in Phillipsburg Saturday afternoon. According to authorities, a woman was also injured and the gunman is dead.

Around 1:30 p.m., there was an emergency call for an incident on Hanover Street, just off of South Main Street. Warren County Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer said the call involved a man who had shot a woman in the torso.

The prosecutor said the man opened fire on responding officers. An officer was shot in the leg.

Gunfire was exchanged between between the suspect and police.

"When I heard something is when I heard the bang, bang, bang," said a neighbor.

A neighbor tells us they hid inside their bathroom after hearing gunshots on Hanover Street in Phillipsburg around 1:30 p.m.

"I was like very concerned. I had to hide in my house and who has to do that?" said a neighbor.

Pfeiffer said it appears the suspect eventually took his own life by turning the gun on himself.

Both the the police office and woman who were shot were taken to the hospital.

There's no word on their conditions, although Mayor Todd Tersigni told 69 News a short time ago that he visited the officer at the hospital, and that the officer is in "good spirits."

Shortly after the incident began to unfold, the area was closed off with crime tape, and multiple state troopers were seen walking along South Main Street carrying rifles.

"The Phillipsburg Police Department will not be involved in the investigation based upon the fact that one of its own officers was shot in this situation," said Pfeiffer.

On Saturday evening. New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin issued the following statement: "Our thoughts are with both victims as they begin their physical and emotional recoveries. Domestic violence incidents are more likely to escalate when firearms are present. Approximately 1,000 women are killed each year by intimate partners, and two-thirds of them involve guns. I remain committed to getting guns out of homes and off our streets."

Governor Phil Murphy tweeted: "Our thoughts are with a Phillipsburg police officer who was shot in the line of duty today. We are praying for a full and speedy recovery."