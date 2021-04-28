nursing home coronavirus graphic generic

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Officials say just over half of the staff at New Jersey’s long-term care facilities have gotten COVID-19 vaccinations, compared with 84% of residents.

Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Wednesday during a news conference with Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy that about 56% of the staff at the state’s almost 400 nursing homes and long-term care facilities have gotten vaccinated.

Persichilli said some staff members of such facilities come from ethnic groups in which concerns have been raised over vaccines. She also said a number of younger staffers have also gotten misleading information online that wrongly suggested certain vaccines could impact fertility.

