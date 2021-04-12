WHITE TWP., N.J. — Some Phillipsburg residents who may have trouble traveling to a COVID-19 vaccination clinic will soon find a shot closer to home.
Warren County, Phillipsburg, and the Phillipsburg School District announced Monday that they will set up a clinic to target adult residents of the town's pubic housing and those who receive Section 8 housing assistance.
The clinic will administer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Wednesday, April 21, from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the school district's Early Childhood Learning Center (ECLC) at 459 Center Street.
"Not all of our community members, unfortunately, have the necessary transportation means to get to the vaccine sites around the county," said Gregory Troxell, the district's superintendent. "Bringing the vaccine to them, to a site that can be reached within walking distance, is a game changer for our community."
The Phillipsburg Housing Authority will notify its eligible residents about the program via a flyer and provide a registration link and code, while residents in Phillipsburg's Section 8 assistance program will be sent a letter with instructions to make their appointments through the county's helpline number, officials said.
"Vaccine accessibility is a crucial factor in finally defeating the pandemic," said James R. Kern III, the director of the Warren County commissioners. "This entire group understands the struggles many face in obtaining transportation in our region of the state, and by placing these sites within a short walking distance we believe that obstacle will be eliminated."
Transportation also will be available through Warren County's Route 57 Shuttle. Those seeking shuttle service are asked to call Easton Coach, Warren County's transportation provider, at 908-454-4044 by Monday, April 19, for additional information.
Depending on the response from residents, officials said they expect to administer between 300 and 400 shots at the clinic.