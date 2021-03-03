TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the supply of COVID-19 vaccines will “explode” around Easter.
Murphy spoke Wednesday during a news conference on the virus, one day shy of the year anniversary since the state reported its first positive case.
New Jersey, along with New York, was an early epicenter for the virus, which so far has resulted in 21,052 deaths, and still New Jersey has among the highest number of deaths per 100,000 residents in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Despite the grim toll, the governor sounded an optimistic tone about the addition of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which joins Pfizer and Moderna.