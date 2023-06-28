HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - A police department in Warren County, New Jersey is recognizing one of its police officers after he rescued a 91-year-old woman after a fire broke out at a home over the weekend.

On Saturday, at approximately 2:27 a.m., Hackettstown Police Officer Ryan Blankenship responded to assist Independence Township Police Department at a residence on Thomas Drive for a reported structure fire with entrapment, according to a post on the Hackettstown Police Department Facebook page.

Upon arrival, the officer observed heavy smoke conditions and active fire on one side of the residence.

A 61-year-old woman had already been assisted out of the residence by Independence Township Police Officer Rafael Ortiz. Her 91-year-old mother was still inside the home, according to the Facebook post.

The mother was located inside a bedroom, and Officer Blankenship went through the bedroom window and lifted her off the bed and handed her out the window to Independence Township Fire Department Chief Clyde Snyder and Independence Township Police Sgt. Scott Stocker and Officer Ortiz, according to the Facebook post.

She was then then turned over to the Independence First Aid and Rescue Squad.