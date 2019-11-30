HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. -- Dozens of eggs, piles of chocolate chips, and mixing bowls filled to the brim are the surest signs of Christmas in the Flynn household in Hackettstown, N.J.
Thousands of cookies are churned out every year, and then shipped off to soldiers for the holidays. It's a tradition that all started 12 years ago with the family matriarch, Santina, while her son, Justin, was stationed overseas.
"A lot of soldiers, marines, air men out there weren't receiving care packages letters. I told my mom this," Justin Flynn recalled. Her reaction was "not on my watch."
"With the huge heart she had she started sending cookies," Flynn explained.
It began as a small operation, just a couple of friends baking a few cookies for 6 or 7 area soldiers, but now, they're "...up to 12 names, sending cookies for entire units."
But this year's batch of more than 3,600 cookies is bittersweet. It's the first Christmas without Santina. She died this past summer, after a five-year-long battle with breast cancer. "It means a lot to us to be able to continue something Santina put so much in, loving, baking, it all ties in," volunteer baker Deborah Dubord said.
While Santina may be gone, the family says, her legacy will live on in each and every batch sent to our local heroes. "You're so disassociated from the world out there, andwhen you do get home cooking, [you] really get a feeling of home," Flynn said.