HOLLAND TWP., N.J. - Volunteers came together in western New Jersey to clean up a 40 mile stretch along the Delaware River.

The 5th Annual Delaware River Cleanup went all the way from northern Hunterdon County down to Trenton.

Volunteers picked up trash along the river's shoreline and from areas nearby.

Holland Township is one of the communities volunteers focused on.

"We had about 15 volunteers today with our group," said Mayor Dan Bush, Holland Twp. "A lot of visitors that came back to town and some of our own residents. We cleaned up two areas: the boat launch and along the narrows between the towns of Milford and Holland Township."

Today's event coincided with the International Coastal Cleanup.