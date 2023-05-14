PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - In Phillipsburg, New Jersey, dozens of volunteers came together to spruce up the building of a local organization serving those who served our country.

On Saturday, the volunteers came out in force to the Bernardine - May Post of the American Legion and Ladies Auxiliary.

They spent much of their time re-painting the exterior.

It's all part of ongoing renovations being done at the 75-year-old Legion.

The Commander of the post says many renovations have been completed, but they're looking forward to making several more improvements.