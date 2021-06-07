TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey voters will be heading to the polls Tuesday to vote in the state's primary election.
It's one of only two states where voters will be making their party's pick for governor this year.
Governor Phil Murphy is running unopposed on the Democratic ticket.
But Republican voters will have to choose between four candidates to run against him in November. They include former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, former Franklin Mayor Brian Levine, pastor Phil Rizzo and engineer Hirsh Singh.
All 120 seats in the state legislature will also be up for grabs.
You can vote in-person for this primary. Mail-in ballots will be counted as long as they're postmarked by 8 p.m. Tuesday. You can also leave your mail-in ballot in one of the state's drop boxes.
In-person voters can head to the polls any time between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Masks are not required at the polls by state law, but your county may make them mandatory, so it may be worth bringing one just in case.