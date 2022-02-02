FLEMINGTON, N.J. - A free COVID-19 test clinic will soon open at a shopping center in Hunterdon County, New Jersey.
Hunterdon County’s Health Department, in conjunction with Vault Medical Services, is providing a walk in, no appointment necessary test clinic at the Hunterdon Shopping Center on 39 Reaville Avenue, in Flemington (the former Pier 1 store).
The clinic will open Thursday at noon, Hunterdon County Commissioner Shaun C. Van Doren said.
Van Doren, the Board’s Health Department liaison, said, “The public will be able to receive a free rapid antigen test or a PCR test or both at the clinic, operated by Vault Medical Services through combined funding from the State Department of Health and Hunterdon County. Rapid test results are emailed to participants about 20 minutes after the test, according to Vault Medical Services. And arrangements have been made for evening hours on Thursdays and Saturday testing, to create convenience for members of the public.”
The clinic will operate weekly, as follows:
Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday: noon to 7 p.m.
Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The facility is closed on Sundays and Mondays.