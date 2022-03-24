PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – The Phillipsburg Land Use Board approved minor changes to phase two of the Bridge Point 78 warehouse project Thursday night.
The new plan reduces the planned size of the structure known as "Building 1" from 1.8 million square feet to 1.25 million and reduces employee parking from approximately 1,200 spaces to 750.
Craig Peregoy, the traffic engineer for the project, said the reduction in size also reduces the projected amount of traffic going in and out of the site by around 700 vehicles per a day.
Because the new plan will result in a smaller building footprint and a slight reduction in impervious coverage, the project did not need to reapply for any variances, and the amended site plan passed board approval unanimously.
Phase one of the development finished construction on the former Ingersoll Rand property in late 2019 and consists of 2.2 million square feet of warehouse space. Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo and Irish beverage wholesaler Mark Anthony Brands were among its first tenants.
William Duffy, the land use board chair, said the board plans to return to in-person sessions for its April 28 meeting. The meeting will take place at the Phillipsburg Housing Authority building.