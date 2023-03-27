POHATCONG TWP., N.J. – The Pohatcong Township Land Use Board granted partial waivers for a warehouse plan Monday night at town hall.

Developers from CRG Integrated Real Estate Solutions and J.G. Petrucci have proposed two separate warehouses, known as "The Cubes," on the site and behind the former Phillipsburg Mall. One would cover the former mall at nearly 850,000 square feet. The second, behind the mall area, would cover around 570,000 square feet.

On Monday night, the board reviewed the Phillipsburg Mall warehouse, of which the majority — 457,000 square feet — would rest in neighboring Lopatcong Township, with the remaining 392,000 square feet in Pohatcong.

The proposals offer 351 parking stalls, with 245 of them in the Pohatcong portion. Another 195 trailer parking stalls would encompass the site, with 84 of those in Pohatcong. In addition, the plan offered 160 loading docks, with 73 of those in Pohatcong.

The townships are seeking to add 11 properties to the current Highlands Center area which covers the most intensely developed portions of the townships.

Highlands Centers are intended to support balance in the region by providing for sustainable economic growth while protecting critical natural and cultural resources. The area designations are governed by the New Jersey Highlands Council.

The revisions include blocks located on South Main Street in Pohatcong Township, west of the former Phillipsburg Mall site in both townships. Three of the properties are located currently in designated redevelopment area.

Of the 11 properties, nine — comprising roughly 65 acres — are in Lopatcong, and two — totaling about 36 acres — are in Pohatcong. The redevelopment plan would allow for the construction of affordable housing in Pohatcong, which would result in 72 to 96 residential units.

Located on Route 22, the former 78-acre Phillipsburg Mall opened in 1989 and was a center for commercial activity, with four anchor stores and more than 90 stores. However, the mall had been in decline over the last decade, resulting in portions of it being demolished or having collapsed. Each township has designated the property, along with several adjoining properties, as an area "in need of redevelopment."

A public hearing on the plan is tentatively scheduled for April 11.

Also during Monday's meeting, a public hearing began for an 840,000-square-foot warehouse known as East Valley Logistics Center, proposed at New Brunswick Avenue and Edge Road.

The previous owner of the 103-acre property received approval for a 666,000-square-foot warehouse. However, there a differences between the old plan and the new plan, which was before the board Monday night.