BELVIDERE, N.J. - New Jersey's new vaccination mandates have Warren County scrambling. The county says the majority of its corrections officers aren't vaccinated, and the fact that they'll no longer be able to show negative tests to keep working is going to have major disruptions on the facility.
"We are not going to terminate people because of their vaccination status," said Warren County Commissioner James Kern.
Kern is sure of that but isn't sure how operations at the county correctional center will continue.
Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Wednesday requiring all workers in health care settings and high-risk congregate living facilities, including correctional facilities, to be up to date on vaccinations.
That includes boosters and removes the testing option many had been relying on.
Unvaccinated correctional officers have until March 30 to finish their first round of shots, and then must get boosted after that.
Vaccinated correctional officers due for a booster are required to get it.
Right now, the facility has 69 correctional officers. 37 have two shots, and 18 more are boosted. The bare minimum needed to run the jail is 48 correctional officers.
Kern, who is boosted, points out the county has brought public health officials and St. Luke's staff to the prison to educate people on the vaccine.
"Ultimately, it's their decision," said Kern.
Warren County also houses Hunterdon County's inmates.
"We have 89 inmates at our correctional facility," said Kern. "Of that, 82% are not fully vaccinated, and the order does not require, you know, these individuals to be vaccinated. So again, we're putting the burden on some of the people who have worked the hardest during the pandemic."
Kern wonders if the state will give the county more officers or will pay to transport prisoners to a location that can stay open.
New Jersey State Fraternal Order of Police President Robert Cox said in a statement, "The FOP was regrettably not consulted prior to the issuance of this Executive Order. I want to assure you we are working diligently to expeditiously provide the best guidance and take the most appropriate action available."
"We're going to figure out a way to make this work, because clearly, we're not getting guidance from the state," said Kern.
The Murphy administration did not respond to WFMZ's requests for interviews Thursday but has stressed its priorities are to keep people alive and safe, and to prevent the spread of the omicron variant.
At a news conference Wednesday, Murphy said the test-out option was already coming to an end for health care workers, due to the Biden administration's vaccine mandate that was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court last week. He says those workers have until February 28 to complete their primary vaccination series.