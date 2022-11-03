PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. — The Warren County Prosecutor's Office says a former Phillipsburg councilmember stole the confidential information of his political adversaries and held it on his personal devices.

Investigators say former Phillipsburg Town Council Vice President Robert Fulper had 18 pieces of personal information from seven former town employees. That information includes social security and driver's license numbers, plus passport and bank account information, investigators say.

2:40 Ex-councilman: Misconduct charges are 'egregious overreach, abuse of power' The former Phillipsburg councilman charged with misconduct is speaking out, saying he is innocent and that the charges against him are politically-motivated.

The former councilmember's attorney, though, insists he did nothing wrong. The prosecutor's office disagrees.

"The law prescribes that there is no legitimate reason to have this much information about this many other people," said First Assistant Prosecutor of Warren County Anthony Robinson, who is handling the case. "Identity theft is terrifying, but it is even more terrifying when an elected public servant is engaged in it."

The prosecutor's office said it made the discovery after conducting a search warrant, which was executed to try to get to the bottom of a leaked court document.

Officials say the only way Fulper would be able to get the information was from personnel files. Law enforcement says the few people who have access to those files affirmed they did not give them to Fulper.

"Each of these individuals was asked outright whether they ever authorized Robert Fulper to have this information," Robinson said, "and their answers ranged from 'absolutely not' to 'I would never do that.'

Meanwhile, Fulper's attorney Don Souders says he's innocent.

"Mr. Fulper committed no crimes," Souders said. "There are no victims in this matter."

Souders says any personal information Fulper had was given to him lawfully, within the context of being named with other elected officials in civil suits.

"We've examined the files of the lawsuits. None of these documents were found," said Robinson. "Two or three of these victims were not parties to any lawsuit."

Fulper's attorney went on to say the Phillipsburg mayor's two primary critics — Fulper and former council President Frank McVey — have both been recently indicted. Souders called Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer the former personal attorney of Mayor Todd Tersigni.

"The prosecutor represented Mr. Tersigni, I want to say 14 or 15 years ago, briefly on a single matter," Robinson said.

"The allegation that it's politically motivated is absurd," Pfieffer said. "Crime is crime, no matter who commits it."

"The prosecutor's office investigates crimes, investigates individuals who are suspected of breaking the law," Robinson said. "We follow the evidence. We don't follow our personal opinions."

"The prosecutor is an upstanding, ethical person and attorney," Robinson added of Pfieffer. "He knows that if he has any connection to anyone involved, the best course is just to recuse himself."

Souders says if there were concern about Fulper, it should have been passed on to the state's attorney general's office, not Robinson from the prosecutor's office. He added that he offered for Fulper to talk with investigators before there was an indictment.

"The Town of Phillipsburg is plagued with crimes of violence and narcotic activity," Souders said. "Rather than the county prosecutor directing its resources at actual criminal behavior jeopardizing the health and safety of its residents, it has singled out former elected officials in alleged matters having nothing to do with corruption or actual criminal conduct."

Current Phillipsburg Council Vice President Lee Clark says this all needs to start a broader conversation about security.

"We have to move forward as current council and the mayor to make sure that current employees are safe as well, to make sure that none of this has spilled over into the current climate," Clark said.

"I have every inch of confidence in this administration, that we are working to the best of our abilities to protect the current employees here in town," he added.

Clark is also hopeful residents will still have confidence in their local government.

"We are working every day to make sure that we are delivering the best prospects for the Town of Phillipsburg," he said. "If anything, this goes to show that we need to put more scrutiny on our public officials to make sure that we are all reaching that high bar of morality, of character, of integrity because we as public officials should be held to a higher standard than the average person."

Fulper's arraignment date has not yet been set.

“He (Fulper) looks forward to his day in court and the objective determination, fortunately, available through a jury of his peers,” said Souders.

“I have the highest faith in the prosecutor’s office and the law enforcement who have worked diligently in bringing this to light,” said Clark.