MANSFIELD TWP. N.J. - More than 1,100 people have signed an online petition to keep a food scrap recycling and soil enhancement facility out of Warren County, New Jersey. The site in question is on Blau Road in Mansfield Township, right outside of Hackettstown.
Neighbors say it's not a bad project, but that a residential area is a bad space for the project.
The companies pushing this forward say nearby residents won't see anything, since the compost site would be built on the half of the parcel that's further from the homes. They say it would be separated by trees and wildflowers, and that the other half of the land would be used for farming.
Homeowner Scott Reyes is leading the charge to stop the facility from coming to the township.
He claims, "Once it's built, there's nothing there that says you can only have a certain volume of material coming. It's just an approval and then after that it's all just business."
The project is being proposed by Viviara Ecologics, and the land is owned by Rensselear Commercial Properties.
Christina PioCosta-Lahue leads both companies. Her grandfather had the land since the 1960s.
"I know odor is a top concern," said PioCosta-Lahue. "I completely understand where their concerns are coming from."
But she insists food waste won't ever just be sitting outside.
She says it'll be moved into a walled building, immediately mixed with and then covered in woodchips and treated using new technology, to prevent smells from escaping.
"There is an aeration or I think you could think of it as like a fan system that's blowing air through that accelerates the process," said PioCosta-Lahue. "Success to me means that we are a good neighbor."
That's why she held a community meeting and launched a website to answer questions.
But Reyes says, people within a 25-mile radius are concerned about the trucks transporting waste through tight, curvy roads.
"Just the smells even alone from the trucks that are going to be coming in," said Reyes.
PioCosta-Lahue plans on presenting her proposal to the Solid Waste Advisory Council of Warren County at its next scheduled meeting in June. If she gets the green light from the county, she'll pursue permits from the state Department of Environmental Protection.
"I'm going to install solar within the operations area, and that will provide energy to the site," said PioCosta-Lahue.
The township just wrote a letter to county commissioners opposing the project.
As for the residents, "We are contracting with a lawyer, and we're going to be formulating a 501 (c) (3) LLC to help combat this," said Reyes.
69 News is told some people have already moved or have their homes up for sale because of the project.
"It's one of these cases when once it's there, you hope everything goes to plan, but if it doesn't, the remediation and recourse is a really, really arduous process," said Reyes.