BELVIDERE, N.J. – The Warren County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday night adopted its 2023 fiscal year budget that reduces the tax rate.
The $106 million spending plan includes a county purpose tax which is required to provide $75.5 million of the budget, with the remaining $30.5 million coming from other revenue sources, including a roughly $10 million surplus. The budget will result in a tax rate decrease from 60 cents to roughly 56.5 cents per $100 of property.
A "very good year with ratables" helped produce the tax rate decrease, county Chief Financial Officer Kim Francisco said, noting Warren County saw an increase in the tax base — the amount and value of taxable property – of more than 10%.
The commissioners are giving that growth in ratables back to the taxpayers by decreasing the equalized tax rate, Commissioner Jason Sarnoski said, noting that for someone owning a $300,000 home, "That's $150 a year in tax savings. That's significant."
"We're spending less than we did ago 13 years ago overall on government services," Sarnoski said. "...This board recognizes that what we ask for from our residents is sacred. That's their earned money. They have a right to it. We only use what we think we need."
"We are charged with protecting the taxpayers' money," Commissioner James Kern III said. "I believe that our most important duty is to protect that money and make sure it is well used...I believe we provide exceptional services to our residents with their tax dollars."
"There were tough decisions that were made in the past by previous boards to get us to this place, and it is maintainable," Commissioner Director Lori Ciesla said. "...We are the epitome of fiscal responsibility."
Warren County did see an increase in pension payments, college and vocational technical school costs. Health insurance costs stayed flat this year.
Throughout this year, the board had reviewed budget proposals from various department heads before arriving at Wednesday night's approval.
The board approved also a resolution to exceed the county tax levy limits and to establish a cap bank. The State of New Jersey's local government cap law allows counties to increase their budget levy by 2.5% this year, but allows a county to increase that rate by 3.5% by resolution, and what the county does not use can be "banked" for up to two years.
Other business
In other news, commissioners OK'd the 2023 Warren County Library budget which designates $6.1 million for the facility. The levy will remain flat.
The board also authorized certain capital improvements and the appropriation of $15.7 million from the general capital fund. Those improvements relate to road resurfacing, road and drainage, bridge and culvert, building and grounds, in addition to the purchase of new equipment and furnishings, as well as building and land acquisitions.
In other business, the board authorized the county's Department of Public Safety to accept nearly $105,000 in grant funds from the New Jersey Office of Emergency Telecommunications Services for the upgrade of the county's 911 infrastructure to support the Next Generation's 911 platform.
Finally, commissioners adopted a conflict of interest and anti-nepotism policy for the Warren County's Sheriff Office and the hiring of entry-level sheriff's officers exempt from the civil service examination.