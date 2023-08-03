COLUMBIA, N.J. -- An animal sanctuary is raising money for its forever home and a move to temporary location. The lease at its current property in Warren County, New Jersey, is already up.

"Charlemagne, Lily," Tamala Lester calls to her cows.

For 11 years, Lester has showered farms animals with love and care at a property in Columbia, Warren County.

"You're a good girl," Lester said to Lily.

But the lease for her nonprofit, The Barnyard Sanctuary, is up; actually, it's already expired. She said she couldn't come to an agreement with the landlord to renew or buy.

Now, she's preparing to move her 200 animals to a temporary location, also in Warren County.

"We recently just did the Coggins on all of our horses so that they're legal to travel, which is thousands of dollars, and I still have all the other animal species," said Lester. "So right now, our expenses are extremely high."

One of the big costs is going to be taking down all the different types of fences for the various animals and putting them back up. The sheds have to be moved, too.

"We could use some help to pack up and move," said Lester. "It's going to be spread out over I would say a month, or two months' time."

So, The Barnyard Sanctuary is looking for volunteers and donations for the move and for the sanctuary's forever home.

"In a perfect world, it would be 150 acres, which would enable us to do so many of the programs that we've been wanting to do," said Lester.

Lester says her ongoing search has been difficult.

"Anything that was available was a million dollars higher than it was when we first started looking," said Lester. "This time of year, all of the fields are planted in corn or other crops, and we need hay fields."

Lester stresses there needs to be water and electric.

She welcomes any leads in Warren, Hunterdon or Sussex counties.

The sanctuary says it has rescued 3,500 animals since it opened in 2010.

Anyone interested in helping can find more information on the sanctuary's website.