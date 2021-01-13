BELVIDERE, N.J. – The first COVID-19 vaccines have started to be administered in Warren County but officials there say appointments are already fully booked.
"We are booked up solid through next Friday," said Warren County Health Officer Pete Summers.
Officials in the county announced late last month that they had received the first batch of vaccines. Those doses are currently being administered to people in group 1A, which includes first responders, healthcare workers and those in long-term care facilities.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced, in part, during his daily coronavirus briefing on Wednesday that all New Jersey residents ages 65 and older, plus those between the ages of 16 and 64 with medical conditions as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, may also begin to receive the vaccine as of Thursday, Jan. 14.
However, Warren County has no appointment dates available for the next week.
"We're already packed for the rest of the week and the rest of next week," said County Administrator Alex Lazorisak.
There are currently five locations scattered throughout the county where residents can get vaccinations. Officials said anyone who wants to make an appointment should use the Warren County website, not the state's website.
Some 40 doctors and nurses even volunteered to help in the vaccination efforts, according to Lazorisak. An added challenge, though, is that the current supply is the Moderna vaccine which has not been cleared for use on those under the age of 18.
"The Moderna vaccine that we are giving out is only approved for those 18 and older," said Summers. "The Pfizer vaccine is approved for 16 and older. So we'll be wanting to make that clear at our sites."
County officials are also concerned about the number of available doses.
"The big question is, are we going to get the vaccines from the state?" said Lazorisak. "Again, we'll see next week."
According to officials, sometime next week the state will provide a full report to counties on how much of the vaccine will be made available.
"Once we see what those numbers are, we'll be trying to add some dates," said Summers.
Warren County has a total of 4,551 positive COVID-19 cases and 173 related deaths. Summers said that is an average of about 60 cases per day. Hospitals have about 15% intensive care unit availability and about 68% of ventilators are currently being used, he added.
Other business
On Wednesday, several residents urged the Warren County Board of Commissioners to introduce a resolution that would condemn last week’s insurrection on the U.S. Capitol and ask for a peaceful transition of power.
"We need to condemn this so that this never happens again," said resident Theresa Chapman to commissioners during the virtual meeting call.
"It's important for our children and our grandchildren to know that we did the right thing when called upon," said another resident.
Commissioners did not introduce a resolution on the matter.
Finally, commissioners approved, by unanimous vote, a resolution to begin improvements to one of the courtrooms in the Warren County Courthouse in Belvidere.
The 2,533-square-foot grand courtroom has not seen updates in years and is part of the original 1820s building, according to a press release statement. The improvements will include updates and enhancements to the ventilation, heating, technology and electrical system.
"The Warren County Courthouse should be a place of pride," said Commissioner James Kern. "I look forward to announcing some more improvements in the coming weeks."