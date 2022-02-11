WARREN COUNTY, N.J. -- A Warren County official has released a statement following a decision by the New Jersey Appellate Courts to rule in favor of Governor Phil Murphy's vaccine mandate.
Courts ruled in favor Friday of Executive Order 283, which eliminates weekly testing options for employees in "high-risk congregate settings" and mandates vaccinations instead. Those congregate settings include county correctional facilities.
Under the ruling, employees at county correctional facilities will have until Feb. 16 to get their first dose of a COVID-19 shot and March 30 to complete the vaccination process.
Warren County Commissioner James Kern III said he was disappointed in the Court's ruling.
“As I have said in the past, Warren County has managed our facility for the past 20 months effectively which includes before the vaccine was created and distributed. This order selectively mandates the vaccine for our correctional police officers and remains silent on inmates. What is most remarkable is that the Governor is releasing inmates from prison at this exact moment rather than mandating the vaccine for them like he has done for corrections staff.”
The Warren County Correctional Facility, which also provides services to Hunterdon County, has a vaccination rate of 41 percent for correctional police officers and only 20 percent for current inmates. The Warren County Health Department has offered vaccine information sessions to employees as well provide opportunities to receive the shot. At Warren County’s February 8th meeting, the Commissioners voted unanimously to join the Police Benevolent Association litigation should an appeal be filed.
“We will be assessing this situation over the next few days and will proceed accordingly should the PBA pursue further litigation,” Kern said.