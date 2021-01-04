2021 is bringing a series of firsts to Warren County.
Saturday was the first-ever meeting of the county commissioners, the new name given to county-level governing bodies, formerly known as the board of chosen freeholders. It was also the first meeting livestreamed online.
Newly appointed commissioner Director James Kern said he wants to make county business more transparent and accessible. In a few months, Warren County will roll out a new website and increase its social media presence.
"Aside from WFMZ there is really not a lot of local media that exists for Warren County, we need to make sure our residents are getting that information," Kern said.
Kern, a Republican, is currently the youngest commissioner director in New Jersey. He was elected as freeholder in 2018 after serving several years as the mayor of Pohatcong.
"Last year was COVID-19 pandemic, this year will be COVID-19 pandemic. But this year we have a light at the end of the tunnel. We're trying to bridge that gap with rolling out a major vaccine plan," said Kern.
Kern said Warren County has been pushing the state to make more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine available.
He is also focusing on regional development within the county. Kern said 2020 brought a record number of warehouse development applications. The commissioners want to focus on regional planning, encouraging towns to think about their neighbors and not just the short-term financial aspects a warehouse development would bring.