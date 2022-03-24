Generic taxes

WHITE TWP., Pa. - Taxes are going down in Warren County, New Jersey.

County commissioners have adopted a $99.5-million budget that reduces taxes by 3%. The new budget also includes more than $7 million in funding for capital improvement projects, such as road and bridge repairs.

“We are a pay-as-you-go county. We do not issue debt,” Commissioner Director Jason J. Sarnoski remarked at a county meeting Wednesday, adding later that the budget also puts away money for future project needs. “You have to save as you go, too,” he said.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.