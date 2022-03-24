WHITE TWP., Pa. - Taxes are going down in Warren County, New Jersey.
County commissioners have adopted a $99.5-million budget that reduces taxes by 3%. The new budget also includes more than $7 million in funding for capital improvement projects, such as road and bridge repairs.
“We are a pay-as-you-go county. We do not issue debt,” Commissioner Director Jason J. Sarnoski remarked at a county meeting Wednesday, adding later that the budget also puts away money for future project needs. “You have to save as you go, too,” he said.