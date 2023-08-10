BELVIDERE, N.j. – In an atypical move on Wednesday evening, the Warren County Board of Commissioners approved a bond ordinance to cover the cost of rebuilding damaged infrastructure after severe flooding last month.

According to township documents, the ordinance appropriates $20 million for rebuilding efforts, from which $10 million will be drawn from “bonds or notes of the county.”

Commissioner Jason Sarnoski noted that Warren County is normally a “bond-averse” county because of the extra costs accumulated by high interest rates, but the magnitude of flooding damage demanded action from the board.

“The severe damage that happened in Warren County a couple weeks ago has left us in [a] very precarious fiscal position until federal funds are made available to the county,” Sarnoski said.

According to Sarnoski and director Lori Ciesla, the county’s best move was to lock in the bonds at the current 3-4% interest rates to minimize potential debt accrued later. The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates again in the fall, Sarnoski said.

Since the bond strategy depends on timely relief funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA,) the commissioners saw approving the bonds as a calculated risk. The county could face money troubles if it gets hit by more flooding on a similar scale in the near future, according to Sarnoski.

“I hate to bond, but it’s the right move for right now,” Sarnoski said. “It could be paid off very quickly [with 3-4% interest rates].”

Ciesla and Sarnoski voted together to pass the bond ordinance in a 2-0 vote. The third commissioner, James Kern III, was absent from Wednesday’s meeting.

Also on Wednesday, the commissioners approved a nearly $7 million contract for an addition to Catherine Dickson Hofman Library. The library, located at 4 Lambert Road in Blairstown, is one branch of the Warren County Library system.

According to Sarnoski, the facility recently encountered issues with its air conditioning and plumbing systems, which forced its child center to temporarily close. The additions will fix these issues, Sarnoski said.

Commissioners awarded the $6,997,000 contract from the county’s public works department to Frenchtown-based De Sapio Construction Inc. to begin work on the additions. Ciesla called the project a “great asset” to Blairstown.

“It’s going to be a great asset to the town and the county library system,” Ciesla said.