BELVIDERE, N.J. – The Warren County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday night to introduce and approve a proposed 2023 fiscal year budget in the amount of $106 million.
The county purpose tax must provide for $75.5 million of the budget, while $30.5 million is anticipated to come from other revenue sources.
The commissioners said a summary of the budget will be published in the March 8 issue of the Star-Ledger Newspaper.
In addition, a public hearing on the details of the operating budget, the open space and library budgets, as well as a tax resolution, will be held on March 22 at 6 p.m.
Objections to the budget and tax resolution may be presented by taxpayers and other interested persons during the hearing.
Warren County typically holds budget workshops throughout January.
In accordance with state law, the budget must be reviewed and approved by the Division of Local Government Services within the New Jersey Department for Community Affairs.
Final adoption of the budget by the commissioners is scheduled after the public hearing on March 22.
Commissioner Lori Ciesla thanked the department heads and her fellow commissioners for their hard work in developing a workable budget.
In other business, the commissioners approved:
A resolution authorizing a one-year extension of a shared services contract between Warren County and Hunterdon County to provide housing for Hunterdon County inmates at the Warren County Correctional Center.
The agreement was previously adopted for an initial term of three years. The contract is being extended for a one-year period, and will be amended to provide for a rate increase and other agreed-upon modifications.
Advertising bids for the resurfacing and rehabilitation of a portion of Belvidere Avenue in Oxford Township.
An application for a highway traffic safety project grant with the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety to hire summer interns in the year 2024 in the amount of $26,288.
A resolution authorizing the director of the board to execute an agreement with the New Jersey Transit Corporation for senior citizen and disabled resident transportation assistance funds in the amount of $761,937.
The execution of a shared services agreement between the county and the Camden County Community College for the operation and maintenance of a 12-hour intoxicated driver resource center program.
The execution of a shared services agreement between the county and the New Hope Integrated Behavioral Care Center for the operation and maintenance of a 48-hour intoxicated driver resource center program.
Both the college and the Behavioral Care Center already operate the programs for residents of Camden and other counties.