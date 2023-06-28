BELVIDERE, N.J. – The Warren County Board of Commissioners approved a $3.5 million contract for construction of a new human services building Wednesday night at the Wayne Dumont Jr. Administration Building.
The contract, with DeSapio Construction of Frenchtown, would update the department's official home. The county's human services branch is composed of four divisions or offices. They are the division of administration, the office of county adjuster, division of aging and disability services and division of temporary assistance and social services.
In addition, later in the meeting the legislative body OK'd the insertion of $1.5 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury America Rescue Plan Act funding into the 2023 budget. The money will be put toward the new human services building construction.
Library renovations
In other news, commissioners tabled awarding a nearly $7 million contract for the Catherine Dickson Hofman Library addition and renovations for the department of public works building. DeSapio Construction, who is handling the human services building, submitted the winning bid for this project.
"I am not in favor of moving forward with the project without the support of the local municipalities," Commissioner Jason Sarnoski noted when tabling the contract, citing concerns Blairstown officials had expressed.
"This is a significant investment to this library and it's crucial we have the support of the local governing bodies," Deputy Director James Kern III added.
Triathlon closure
Finally, commissioners approved the usage and closure of a section of Route 617 in White Township, and Route 679 in Liberty Township on July 15. The closure will allow the Tri Mountain Lake Sprint Triathlon to proceed.