Warren County commissioners recognize Disability Employment Awareness Month

WHITE TOWNSHIP, N.J. – The Warren County Board of County Commissioners celebrated the contributions and vitality brought to a community by people with disabilities, proclaiming October as Disability Employment Awareness Month, according to a news release from the county.
People with disabilities are an important part of the workforce, with many capabilities that enrich our communities, Commissioners said as they presented the proclamation to Abilities of Northwest Jersey CEO Cindy Wildermuth.
“Warren County has been a long supporter of organizations like Abilities and their work to provide for disabled individuals,” County Commissioner Director James R. Kern, III commented.
A person’s disability does not diminish the entitlement of any individual to live independently, make personal choices and enjoy self-determination, the county said in its news release. People with disabilities are able to bring economic, social, political, cultural and educational benefits to mainstream America, the commissioners proclaimed.
“Employment is such an important part of society and it’s great there are organizations like Abilities who help disabled individuals get those resources,” County Commissioner Jason J. Sarnoski said.
Families and friends play a vital role in the life of a person with a disability, and in turn have their lives enriched by individuals with a disability, the commissioners noted.
“I am very thankful to the Department of Human Services, Division of Aging and Disability Services, and organizations like Abilities for helping our neighbors who disabilities get the resources and assistance they need to live a full life,” commented County Commissioner Lori Ciesla. “Finding employment gives them opportunities to participate in every aspect of our society,” she added.
The Human Services department, the Aging and Disability Services division, and the Warren County Advisory Council on Disabilities all strive to provide awareness and opportunities for residents who have disabilities and for their caregivers, giving them options and support needed to exercise their full rights as individuals, the county said in its news release.