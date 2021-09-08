WHITE TWP., N.J. – Where's the beef?
Apparently it's in abundance along with other meats in Warren County — the number one livestock and animal production center in New Jersey, contributing more than $26 million in products sold annually, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's 2017 census.
But the county lacks a USDA-certified slaughterhouse, forcing farmers to travel significant distances to have their meat processed for market.
The Warren County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday night took a step to correct that situation, unanimously passing a resolution to support the concept of developing a meat processing plant in the county.
Commissioner Director James R. Kern III said he has been hearing from many within the county's agricultural community about the need for a local meat processing facility.
Warren County is not alone when it comes to the scarcity of such facilities, forcing farmers to travel, which can be cost-prohibitive for smaller operations, Kern noted.
A meat processing facility would support agriculture as a top industry in Warren County, keep food locally sourced and help the county and its farmers supply the rest of New Jersey with quality food, he said.
Commissioner Lori Ciesla noted that the pandemic showed how the supply chain can break. She said Warren County can play an important role in helping to feed its neighboring counties in New Jersey and in Pennsylvania, while making sure farmers continue to make a profit and preventing farmland from being developed.
Commissioner Deputy Director Jason J. Sarnoski agreed that Warren County farmers go through many logistical hurdles to get their meat produced.
Reports of 200- to 300-mile, seven-hour round-trip transportation times from New Jersey farms to out-of-state slaughter houses in Pennsylvania, New York, Delaware and Maryland are now commonplace, according to reports from the recent Livestock Summits hosted by the New Jersey Department of Agriculture and Rutgers Cooperative Extension.
The resolution noted that as of Jan. 1, 2016, Pennsylvania had the largest number of federally inspected slaughter plants with 83, while New Jersey has 16 federally inspected facilities and at least one non-federally inspected facility.
New website
Art Charlton, the county's public information officer, told the board that the new Warren County website will go live on Sept. 9. The new URL is www.warrencountynj.gov.
The website, whose development was delayed during the height of the pandemic, is easier to maintain by individual county departments and more user friendly for the public, Charlton said.
Emergency information will be displayed more prominently with easier access to department directories and links to county services and the county’s social media accounts.
The old website will still work for about a year and redirect to the new website.