BELVIDERE, N.J. – Warren County's board of commissioners voted Wednesday to oppose a state plan to limit rockfalls along Interstate 80, saying the proposal for the base of Mount Tammany will destroy the natural beauty of the Delaware Water Gap.
Deputy Director Jason Sarnoski said the estimated cost of the project has jumped from about $6 million several years ago to $65 million "for a mile of road, which is absolutely preposterous."
Sarnoski said New Jersey should seek local feedback and environmental studies before proceeding. He asked that the Transportation Improvement Program, which directs spending on major projects, move up work on the intersection of routes 519 and 57 in Warren County while working on a more modest rockfall plan.
Commissioner Lori Ciesla said after the meeting that the state focus is misplaced when truck traffic from warehouses threatens to damage roads and increase congestion.
The New Jersey Department of Transportation contends that I-80 between mileposts 1.04 and 1.45 has, by one rating system, the highest rockfall risk in the state. Strategies to prevent falling rock include blasting it away or anchoring it with mesh, and barriers and fencing can be put up to block debris from reaching the road.
"We're not contesting that rockfall mitigation may be needed," said Knowlton Tonwship resident Tara Mezzanotte, who has organized opposition to the state plan. She said the current proposal is not effective or respectful of the natural beauty of the area. There is also the potential for disrupted traffic for five years.
Mount Tammany is one of the most scenic areas in New Jersey and the nation, Director James Kern III said.
The commissioners voted unanimously in favor of a symbolic resolution opposing the I-80 rockfall project in its current form.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, William Collins spoke in favor of the resolution. He said he represents the Devil's Tea Table Alliance of Hunterdon County in New Jersey and Bucks County in Pennsylvania.
The alliance is opposed to a similar but smaller project for Route 29 in New Jersey. Collins said the plan threatens the scenic beauty of the Devil's Tea Table, a rock formation in Kingwood Township, just north of Frenchtown.
COVID-19 vaccine supply
The commissioners also voted 3-0 to ask Trenton to send more COVID-19 vaccine so schools in Warren County can open.
"We need to focus on vaccinating those that we need to get back to work, which is our teachers," Ciesla said. She said students need to be back in school, not learning online.
Kern criticized the state's approach to vaccine eligibility.
"We're constantly moving the goalposts on how we can vaccinate," he said. The federal government allocates vaccines to states, which then distribute them to counties and healthcare providers.
The county is ready to give teachers shots, if it gets the doses.
"If we get vaccine, we can do it in a week," Health Officer Peter Summers said. He advised teachers who are able to get vaccines from hospitals and elsewhere to do that.
Reopening of libraries
Administrator Alex Lazorisak said county libraries will soon be open four days per week, after closing last year because of the pandemic. Details will be posted on the Warren County website.
Military veterans center
Sarnoski said he attended a discussion with federal officials about a center for military veterans in northwest New Jersey, but the proposal is just a concept now.