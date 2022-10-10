Like most 5-year-old little boys, Auggie Vinti loves Spider-Man. His family says he enjoys playing video games and is a huge fan of firefighting.

But unlike most little boys, Auggie has much more on his plate than fun and games.

"He said, 'grandma, I just want to live old enough to be a fireman,'" said Diane Malanga, Auggie's grandma.

Auggie is battling brain cancer. He was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) in May and has been fighting ever since.

Malanga says there is essentially no research funding for this type of cancer. That's why she and Auggie's uncle spearheaded a fundraising event to help him, his family and anyone else suffering with the potentially deadly disease.

"Our hope is to raise awareness about DIPG," said Dallas Overko, Auggie's uncle. "We want to let the world know that there is no research, there's no funding, and that 2% of these little kids that get diagnosed with this cancer survive."

The National Cancer Institute says DIPG is a rare, fast-growing tumor that forms in brain cells and is hard to treat. When a child gets diagnosed, their prognosis is poor.

When this Warren County, New Jersey community heard the news, they immediately pitched in to help.

Auggie's family is extremely grateful.

"It's amazing to see everyone pulling together, showing support for a little 5-year-old boy that they don't even know," Overko says.

Sunday's event featured everything a little kid could hope for: food, fun and games, music and more.

Money raised is going directly to Auggie's family because they're heading to California. Malanga said radiation helped shrink his tumor, which allowed him to qualify for a special medical trial.

While he's in good spirits now, his battle is only beginning. A GoFundMe has been set up for the Vinti family to help with travel and accommodations while they relocate to California to be with Auggie as he continues the fight of his life.