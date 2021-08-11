BELVIDERE, N.J. – Warren County has been awarded more than $10 million in federal aid as part of the American Rescue Plan.
On Wednesday, the Warren County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution for $10,223,440.50 from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The funds will be added to the already passed $91.9 million 2021 county budget to help offset expenditures the county incurred as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Commissioner James Kern was not present for the meeting.
In addition to the $10.2 million, the county also passed several other resolutions during its Wednesday night meeting for several transportation projects throughout the county thanks to funds received from the state’s Department of Transportation.
Those projects include $640,096 for repairs to a bridge on Route 642, or High Street in Alpha Borough; $898,766 for repairs to a bridge on Route 678, or South Main Street in Phillipsburg; and $4,110,665 for the county’s Capital Transportation Program.
The county has also earmarked $1.2 million of capital funds for additional voting equipment.
The allocated funds will purchase supplies and equipment for early voting and electronic poll books on Election Day, according to the resolution.