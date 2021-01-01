New Jersey's county governments are parting ways with a leadership title that Governor Phil Murphy says alludes to a time when Black people and women could not own property and hold office.

Last summer, the governor signed legislation to abolish the county government title freeholder and replace it with commissioner.

The Warren County Board of Freeholders will officially become the Board of Commissioners Saturday when they hold their annual reorganization meeting.

Warren County had used the freeholder title for 196 years.

