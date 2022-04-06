WASHINGTON, N.J. - Wednesday was the grand opening for the Warren County Habitat for Humanity Community Center in Washington Borough.
"We're looking at this as a lighthouse and as a beacon of hope," said Ben Eskow, the executive director at Warren County Habitat for Humanity.
The space will predominantly serve kids, family, seniors and veterans.
The hope is for different organizations and companies to use it for everything, from battle of the bands and performing arts events, to yoga, health clinics, financial and literacy workshops and tax help.
Thought was put into every aspect of the design, including the main gathering room.
"We have the egg, which signifies the future, a new life, while the nest nurtures these ideas for the final outcome," said Chris Motzenbecker, the construction supervisor at Warren County Habitat for Humanity.
The project got started in July of 2019.
"Everything was going well and then of course the pandemic hit, so today was a huge deal for us because we never knew this day was going to come," said Jason Norment, the community outreach director at Warren County Habitat for Humanity.
It's rare Habitat chapters have their own centers.
The building was donated in 2005, but besides being used for offices, the space had gone unused since because it needed major renovations.
Staff members saw a need and acted on it.
"There was a Quick Check next door, and we noticed that kids would just loiter outside the Quick Check," said Norment. "So we felt that that fell on us and that the kids were falling through the cracks, by being able to offer them mentorships or programming, then it opens them up to a wide variety of possibilities and potentials."
Twenty-year Navy veteran Richard Houston is thrilled to see this center added to his hometown.
"One of your obligations when you receive a Habitat house, if you have to do so many hours of volunteer time, and I did some of my hours in helping to put this together," said Houston. "This is the most amazing thing."
Houston's home is expected to be done next month.
None of the money Habitat uses for homes was put toward this project.
Instead, the organization was given a $50,000 Hometown Hero grant from T-Mobile, among other donations.
Groups can schedule events at the center by appointment.