BELVIDERE, N.J. – The Warren County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved three proclamations Wednesday evening to honor those who serve and to acknowledge mental health concerns in the community.
The proclamations, known as "certificate of merit" proclamations in the board's agenda, reflected nationwide designations for correctional officers, firefighters and mental health awareness.
National Correctional Officers and Employees Week
The first proclamation adopted the week of May 7-13 as National Correctional Officers and Employees Week in Warren County. First established in 1984 by President Ronald Reagan, the observance acknowledges the service and commitment to duty by corrections workers across the country.
One Warren County correctional officer, R. Gapinski, was individually recognized for his exceptional service during an April 13 incident.
According to Commissioner Jason Sarnoski, Gapinski encountered a vehicle with airbags deployed and "dazed and somewhat hysterical" occupants on the shoulder of Interstate 80. He dispatched state police to the scene and conversed with the occupants until the vehicle rolled backwards, at which point Gapinski grabbed the steering wheel to stop the vehicle from rolling into oncoming traffic.
"Due to the actions you immediately took, a more serious incident was averted," Sarnoski told Gapinski, drawing applause from his fellow officers and members of the public. “[You] very well may have saved the lives of those passengers — with no regard for your personal safety.”
International Firefighters' Day
In accordance with worldwide observances, the commissioners also designated May 4 as International Firefighters' Day. Sarnoski and board Director Lori Ciesla both spoke of their experiences as children of firefighters before the board passed the proclamation.
"It's the whole family's life," said Ciesla, whose father and grandfather were volunteer firefighters. "You guys are truly heroes because you're running in when people are running out, and I can't thank you enough."
Mental Health Awareness Month
Lastly, the commissioners adopted May as Mental Health Awareness Month. Ciesla promoted the upcoming "Health and Wellness Field Day" event scheduled for May 19 at Hackettstown High School. This free public event will provide coping activities and food for attendees, according to the county website.
Commissioner James Kern III stressed the importance of speaking openly to young people about mental health issues, claiming that half of all mental health conditions are prevalent by age 14 and 75% of all conditions by age 24.
"Mental health is health," Kern said. "When you read that one in five U.S. adults experience a mental health condition... it's so important that leaders in our community [make] sure that our children have conversations so we're able to identify the struggles at such a young age."
The Warren County Board of Commissioners will meet again Wednesday, May 24, at the Wayne Dumont Jr. Administration Building in Belvidere.