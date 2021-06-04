WASHINGTON, N.J. - If you're looking to catch a sunset from hundreds of feet up in the air, the Warren County Hot Air Balloon Festival is the place to be this weekend. They have more than 20 balloons from which you'll be able to take in the sights from high in the air.
The event has been a staple in the community for more than two decades. In addition to hot air balloon rides there will be live music, art, a theater, and food trucks. There will be 21 hot air balloons operating throughout the weekend.
The festival is typically held at the fairgrounds but it got moved to Warren County Community College. This weekend the festival is happening at the college. It will be back at the fairgrounds later this summer.
For booking information you can check out the Warren County balloon festival's website. It runs through Sunday.