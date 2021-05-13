MANSFIELD TWP., N.J. - A Warren County, New Jersey man is accused of sexually assaulting a child multiple times over several years.
Cristino Delrio, 73, was arrested Monday on charges of aggravated sex assault of a victim under 13, sex assault of a victim under 13, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to a news release from the Warren County prosecutor's office.
Authorities say Delrio assaulted the victim multiple times between 2016-2019 in Mansfield Township.
Delrio, from the Port Murray section of the township, could face years in state prison if convicted, the prosecutor said.
A hearing is set for Friday on the state's request to detain Delrio until trial.