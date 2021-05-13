handcuffs generic
MGN

MANSFIELD TWP., N.J. - A Warren County, New Jersey man is accused of sexually assaulting a child multiple times over several years.

Cristino Delrio, 73, was arrested Monday on charges of aggravated sex assault of a victim under 13, sex assault of a victim under 13, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to a news release from the Warren County prosecutor's office.

Authorities say Delrio assaulted the victim multiple times between 2016-2019 in Mansfield Township.

Delrio, from the Port Murray section of the township, could face years in state prison if convicted, the prosecutor said.

A hearing is set for Friday on the state's request to detain Delrio until trial.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.