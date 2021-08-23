FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - A Warren County, New Jersey man died nearly a week after he was involved in a lawn mower accident at his home.

Donald Deitman, 79, was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon at St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem, according to the Lehigh County coroner's office.

He died of blunt force trauma to the head and chest that he sustained when the lawn tractor he was riding rolled over on an embankment, the coroner said.

The accident happened at his Oxford Township home on the afternoon of Monday, August 16, authorities said.

Deitman's death was ruled an accident.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.