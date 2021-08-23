FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - A Warren County, New Jersey man died nearly a week after he was involved in a lawn mower accident at his home.
Donald Deitman, 79, was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon at St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem, according to the Lehigh County coroner's office.
He died of blunt force trauma to the head and chest that he sustained when the lawn tractor he was riding rolled over on an embankment, the coroner said.
The accident happened at his Oxford Township home on the afternoon of Monday, August 16, authorities said.
Deitman's death was ruled an accident.