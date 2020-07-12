Old Greenwich Presbyterian Church in Stewartsville, New Jersey, is making hay of social distancing limitations by bringing their church services outside -- and re-purposing farm equipment for worship purposes.

"One of our congregants had this great idea to reuse this hay wagon to make it our chancel," said Tom DiGiovanni, the church organist. "I was excited, cause it kind of has this county fair, festival feel to it."

Bruce Frey said he refurbished his grandfather's old hay wagon to turn it into an altar. It's special to him, as his grandfather was also a member of the church.

"I was out on a farm driving by this wagon one day and the thought occurred to me that this is what we needed," Frey said.

Since moving everything outside, church members estimate that attendance has increased three-fold.

