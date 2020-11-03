WARREN COUNTY, N.J. - Warren County Election Commissioner Robert Stead calls this year's election of largely mail-in ballots a success so far.
"The past couple of weeks have been pretty good. We anticipated the surge we would get for this type of election because we had some kind of advance knowledge when we did the primary, we did make a lot of changes," Stead said.
One of those included the state allowing counties to process and tabulate ballots starting 10 days before Election Day.
Warren County sent out more than 76,000 ballots and has gotten around 50,000 back.
They've been processing and tabulating thousands of ballots at a time and expect to have about 50,000 done by the end of Tuesday night.
The rest will be counted over the next few days.
"I give a lot of credit to the voter. I think voters saw the benefit of voting by mail. I think voters saw the benefit of voting by mail for safety reasons. And I think that's going to be our new normal at least here in Warren County to expect 10-15,000 ballots as vote by mail ballots on a regular basis," Stead said.
People who opted not to use the mail-in ballot could still cast a provisional ballot at their polling place.
"I always knew from my personal experiences that this is what I was going to do," said Bruce Cannata, who went in-person to cast a ballot in Washington Borough.
He was one of only a few dozen people to visit the location on Election Day.
"I've heard stories from friends in different states how in their particular state, how votes got misplaced or thrown out if they were voting the wrong way. I just thought it was a simple matter of common sense," Cannata said.