BLAIRSTOWN, N.J. - Overdose deaths have spiked across the country, including in our area, during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's making the work of two mothers from Warren County, New Jersey more important than ever.
"He's almost nine years totally substance-free," Natale said about her son Frankie.
"I lost my son in 2013 and was facing a lot of stigma," Carey said about her son Billy.
But that's not the end of the book for either of them.
Natale and Carey started a new chapter when they began using these experiences to give back to others.
"It definitely helped me heal," said Carey.
The duo created Parent to Parent Addiction Services in Warren County, New Jersey in 2014.
It's grown a lot since then.
The organization now offers a variety of resources, including counseling, support groups, and transportation to treatments.
"We expanded into being able to get the individuals into detox and treatment," said Carey. "We get calls every day, 24/7 probably."
Parent to Parent held one of its many free Narcan trainings Thursday in Blairstown.
"Turn them on their left side," said Natale. "Bend their knees up. It's the recovery position."
"We try to change it up every month to hit different towns," said Carey.
Overdoses have spiked during the pandemic.
"Our numbers were just exploding," said Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer.
The disturbing trend is being seen all across the U.S. Both New Jersey and Pennsylvania reported more overdose deaths once coronavirus hit.
In 2020, Warren County had 36 overdose deaths. So far this year, there have been nine.
"People are still suffering from what they experienced psychologically throughout the pandemic," said Pfeiffer.
The Warren County Prosecutor's Office partners with Parent to Parent to follow up with people who have been given Narcan.
The goal is not to get them in trouble, but to offer resources.
"We are here for you. There are services here that we can provide," said Pfeiffer.
The memory of Carey's son Billy pushes her to raise awareness each day.
"I think of him all the time and I feel like he really could have still been here had we had the resources that we're able to provide now," said Carey. "We did find him still alive, but no one carried Narcan back then."
Natale's push is to inspire others that it's always possible to turn the page.
"The hope story that recovery happens every single day has to be told," said Natale.
Natale recalls when she first found out her son was using heroin.
"I literally fell to my knees and cried out to God, 'why us? We're a good family," said Natale. "I felt God telling me, 'why not you? You're no better or no different than everybody else."
She considers her son's story to be one of redemption.
"I thought that God was telling me to give back, that Frankie's journey was not just for him. It was for me to learn something and go help other people," said Natale.
Natale says she and Carey had both heard about the Parent to Parent organization in southern New Jersey before creating their own nonprofit.
"If we can save one person, if we can help one person, then hopefully that person then will even turn it around and give back and it'll just be an effect that keeps on going," said Natale.
"There is language and things that you can do to steer your loved one into recovery, so never give up hope," said Carey.
More details on the services the organization offers, upcoming events and its annual Walk for Recovery can be found on Parent to Parent Addiction Services' website.