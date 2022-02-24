A Warren County, New Jersey school is holding their annual Cereal Domino Drive to collect and donate dry cereal that will go to local food pantries. Students first learned of the idea from an Instagram reel.
Harmony Township School is knocking out hunger by collecting unopened cereal boxes that will be donated to families in need. To amp up school spirit, students set up the boxes to create a domino effect.
“We saw this on Instagram and we thought with COVID, we can't do the normal outside fun things for the kids that we would do for fundraisers, so this was something we could do inside,” said Harmony Township Art Teacher Jennifer Mazziotta-Walter.
One Harmony Township student said, "Last year we had 326 cereal boxes, and this year we had 667 so we're in a little bit of a time crunch and we had to go through and separate them so we can spread them out down the hall.”
Although students doubled their giving compared to the first year, they fell short of their goal to complete a chain of boxes around the entire school, but they definitely had enough for everyone involved to enjoy. Principal Brian Staples says his students exceeded expectations.
“I'm just so proud of our students and staff, this is all completely student council generated, all the credit goes to our faculty members that run that club, and the kids themselves,” said Staples.
Donations will be sent to Belvidere High School for students facing food insecurity and to the Belvidere food pantry.