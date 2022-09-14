WHITE TWP., N.J. – During Wednesday night's Warren County Board of Commissioners meeting, Director Jason Sarnoski announced that a survey is now open to gather public input for the creation of a parental bill of rights.
The survey is available via the official county government website, which directs users to a Survey Monkey website. The results of the survey, which asks just two questions, will be used to craft the bill of rights and draft sample policy positions that can be sent to school boards for consideration, Sarnoski said.
On April 27, commissioners passed a resolution asking the state to ban curricula proposed by the state Department of Education and to develop a parent's bill of rights to notify parents about what's being taught in their schools.
That resolution came as the state's new health and physical education standards were planned to be implemented in the 2022-23 school year. Those standards outline when New Jersey students should learn about topics such as sexual orientation, gender identity and anatomy.
Some of the more controversial aspects of the learning standards suggest teaching students, by the end of fifth grade, about masturbation as part of "common human sexual development," as well as the "differentiation between sexual orientation and gender identity."
By the end of eighth grade, the guidelines recommend defining vaginal, anal and oral sex as part of curriculum about "factors that contribute to making healthy decisions about sex."
In New Jersey, parents have had the right to opt out of the family life curriculum since 1980 when the Parents Right to Conscience Act took effect. However, critics say the opt-out applies only in limited circumstances when the instruction is in conflict with the individual's conscience or moral or religious beliefs, and a parent or guardian presents a signed statement.
The resolution passed by Warren County commissioners in April called for Gov. Phil Murphy to ban the curricula in question for young children and tasked county officials with working with parents and community leaders to develop a framework for a parental bill of rights.
On Wednesday, Sarnoski said he will also form a group of local leaders and education professionals including a school board member, a parent, a teacher, county legislators, commissioners and expert legal counsel to draft a resolution for the bill of rights. That is expected to be presented to commissioners by late October or early November, he said.