The Warren County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday night unanimously passed a resolution opposing recently enacted rules that place limitations on the operation of New Jersey’s breweries.
The resolution, which will be sent to Gov. Phil Murphy, leaders of the state legislature, and municipalities in Warren County and across the state, opposes the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control’s restrictions on breweries, which went into effect on July 1.
Among other things, the rules limit events to 25 onsite and 52 offsite a year, prohibit breweries from serving food or coordinating with food trucks or vendors, ban the sale of coffee and require breweries to give tours at least once a year to patrons and keep records of them before alcohol can be consumed.
The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control, which is overseen by the state Attorney General’s Office, says the regulations are an effort to balance the interests of full retail license holders, such as restaurants and bars, and the craft brewing industry. The brewery regulations stem from a Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control ruling in 2019, which was suspended when the pandemic began and after pushback from brewers.
Warren County’s resolution, introduced by Commissioner James Kern III, notes that the regulations also restrict the types of television programing and live or recorded music offered at breweries and prevent breweries from serving soft drinks not made on the premises.
“This is truly a textbook definition of bad government,” Kern said before the vote. “Absolute lunacy.”
He said there’s a false narrative in circulation about an adversarial relationship between restaurants and breweries, when in fact they work together. The rules caused great concern for breweries getting ready for the July 4 holiday, added Kern, who expressed hope that the governor and legislators can work together to rescind the regulations.
Commissioner Jason Sarnoski noted how Murphy pushed breweries to join the state’s “Shot and a Beer” program last year, which encouraged eligible residents to get their first COVID vaccine by getting a free beer afterward at participating breweries. Murphy now “seeks to punish them,” Sarnoski said.
Commissioner Lori Ciesla said the state has antiquated rules for liquor licenses, which are costly and prevent new restaurants from coming to New Jersey.
Warren County has four microbreweries: Czig Meister Brewing Co. and Man Skirt Brewing in Hackettstown, Buttzville Brewing Co. in Washington Borough, and Invertase Brewing Co. in Phillipsburg.
The four breweries created the Skylands Ale Trail, “which has brought thousands of visitors to Warren County to experience these breweries and visit other neighboring local businesses,” the resolution says, adding that the new rules will force breweries to revise their business models and “closely consider which events they should participate in or host, which will reduce their profits and their opportunities to engage in their communities.”
According to 2021 statistics from the Brewers Association, New Jersey has 141 craft breweries, which contributed almost $2 billion to the state’s economy, producing more than 213,000 barrels of beer and creating more than 11,000 jobs.
Eric Orlando, executive director of the Brewers Guild of New Jersey, which represents the policy interests of the state’s independent craft breweries and brewpubs, issued a statement to 69 News in response to Warren County’s resolution.
“Our guild and the rest of the industry sincerely appreciate the work that Commissioner Kern and the rest of the Board of Commissioners is doing to highlight the need for the immediate tabling of the special conditions and the passage licensure reforms,” he said. “County and local officials across the state, like their constituents, continue to embrace our cause, which we hope turns into some meaningful results this summer and fall. Now we wait to see what state regulators, the legislature and the Murphy administration do to address these important issues for breweries statewide.”