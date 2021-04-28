BELVIDERE, N.J. – The Warren County Commissioners are making their concerns heard about double-digit percentage cuts in state funding to nine of their 23 school districts.
During their Wednesday night meeting, the commissioners passed a resolution by unanimous vote to oppose the recent cuts, several hovering around 25%, released by the New Jersey Department of Education's Office of School Finance.
In addition to the nine districts with the double-digit percentage cuts, there are six other districts in the county that will see cuts from .25% to a high of 7.12%.
The commissioners' resolution states that only eight of the county's school districts are receiving funding increases, while the remaining 15 will see "dramatic cuts" to their school aid.
Warren County's overall funding level will remain unchanged from 2020-21, with a .07% increase for the 2022 fiscal school year.
However, the commissioners pointed out 14 other New Jersey counties will see increases in school funding, with Bergen County in North Jersey assigned the highest aid hike at 16.32% and Gloucester County in South Jersey at the low end with a 5.39% increase.
The board noted it will be "next to impossible" for the Warren districts to compensate for the steep reductions which will most likely result in program cuts and teacher layoffs.
"The commissioners find the decreases to be detrimental to our county's school districts and will hinder their ability to provide the high quality of education that our students deserve," the resolution states.
The funding cuts by percentages, as compared to the current fiscal year, from highest to lowest by school district are as follows:
- Knowlton Township: -28.65%
- North Warren Regional: -25.77%
- Green Meadows Regional: -24%
- Washington Township: -23.97%
- White Township: -22.01%
- Hope Township: -21.74%
- Frelinghuysen Township: -21.55%
- Franklin Township: -20.67%
- Blairstown Township: -20.47%
- Oxford Township: -7.12%
- Greenwich Township: -6.23%
- Alpha Borough: -3.34%
- Warren Hills Regional: -2.12%
- Harmony Township: -1.17%
- Lopatcong Township: -0.25 %