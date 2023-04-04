HARMONY TWP., N.J. - Merrill Creek Reservoir has been a longtime hotspot for hiking, fishing and kayaking in Warren County, New Jersey, but now, many people are upset the hours are being cut back. The topic is on the agenda for the Harmony Township Committee meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 2,500 people signed an online petition for Merrill Creek to keep its current hours.

"This is how much this place means to me," Melissa Kennedy said as she showed 69 News a tattoo of Merrill Creek on her arm. "It's very magical, mystical, Merrill."

Melissa Kennedy comes to Merrill Creek almost every day. Her husband Keith Kennedy, a Phillipsburg councilman, comes as much as he could, too.

They're two of many people upset the reservoir is cutting back its hours.

Currently, they're sunrise to sundown.

Starting May 1, gates will open at 7 a.m. year-round, then close at 5:30 p.m. from March through October and at 4:30 p.m. from November through February.

For many people, that means no more excursions before or after work or school.

Merrill Creek declined our request for an interview but told us this is because of an increase in incidents and rule violations, mostly around sunset.

It said these impact visitors' and staff safety and the property's integrity.

The statement noted this is a privately-owned property intended to maintain a water supply for the Delaware; while not technically a park, the owners still make it accessible to the public.

"I have here the resolution between the owners of Merrill Creek and the Harmony Township Land Use Board saying part of the deal with being allowed to build this, it would be available to the public for recreation," said Keith Kennedy. "Because of the change in the hours, to people who have a Monday through Friday job, makes it unavailable to them."

We reached out to New Jersey State Police, which covers Harmony.

It says it occasionally answers after-hour calls at Merrill Creek, though most involve medical help or reports of a suspicious person or vehicle.

NJSP and the Warren County Prosecutor's Office agreed whatever incidents are being referred to aren't rising to the criminal level.

"I haven't heard of anything," said Melissa Kennedy. "From what I see, most people are very respectful. They come off the water. They're out of here and people are wrapped up and out of the park in time."

69 News did try to clarify to find out what types of incidents are sparking this change in hours but did not get a reply from Merrill Creek.

Warren County Commissioner James Kern also wrote a letter to Merrill Creek expressing concern and asking what the county may be able to do to help it stay open longer.

"They need to reconsider the change in the hours and go back to where it was before," said Keith Kennedy.