WHITE TWP., N.J. - Warren County's first regional planning meeting has been canceled due to lack of response from municipalities.
"While I have been long advocating for these types of forums, it is impossible to do so without local participation," said County Commissioner Director James Kern III, in a statement.
The session was supposed to involve the southern region of Warren County, including Alpha, Phillipsburg, and Franklin, Greenwich, Lopatcong and Pohatcong townships, according to a news release from the county.
"Should these municipalities be interested in future meetings, my door will always be open,” Kern said.
The meeting was intended as a follow-up to the Light Industrial Traffic Study completed for the county government in fall 2020.
Regional planning meetings with the central and northern municipalities are still being considered, the county said.
In the meantime, Kern said the county will focus on countywide initiatives with state agencies.