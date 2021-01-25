Warren County is prioritizing eligibility to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
People must live, work, or go to school in Warren County to be able to receive a vaccination from a Warren County government vaccination clinic, according to a county news release.
The county said it will be prioritizing those who are 65 and older. To date, 92 percent of COVID-19 related deaths and 59 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations have been among residents 65 years and older, according to the news release.
The Warren County Call Center at 908-878-3188 will now assist with scheduling COVID-19 tests and COVID-19 vaccines. Beginning Tuesday, the call center will be open from Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Anyone can schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine on the Warren County website through a link on the COVID-19 vaccine page. The call center will answer questions and help those who lack internet access to make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.
In the coming weeks, appointments will be posted three weeks in advance, the county said. Thereafter, weekly appointments will be added to continue the three-week scheduling enrollment.
If you receive your first dose at one of the county vaccine sites, you will receive an email with a link to book your appointment for the second dose about a week before the due date of your second dose. There will be designated appointments for the second dose.
The following people are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at this time:
Paid or unpaid people working or volunteering in a healthcare setting
Residents of long-term care facilities and other congregate settings
Frontline first responders
Persons aged 65 and older
Persons aged 18 to 64 years old who have at least one chronic medical condition that poses a high-risk for severe COVID-19 a list of chronic medical conditions is below).
Cancer
Chronic Kidney Disease
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
Down Syndrome
Heart conditions (e.g. heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies)
Immunocompromised (weakened immune system) due to organ transplant (consult with your doctor)
Obesity (e.g. body mass index of 30kg/m2 or higher)
Pregnancy (consult with your doctor)
Sickle cell disease
Smoking
ype 2 diabetes mellitus