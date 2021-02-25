BELVIDERE, N.J. – During Wednesday night's meeting, the Warren County Board of Commissioners reviewed a budget that would reduce 2021 property taxes slightly.
The proposed budget lowers property taxes to 65.13 cents per $100 of assessed value, down from 65.37 cents in the 2020 budget. Warren County operates under a temporary budget at the beginning of each year before approving a final spending plan.
The 65.13 cent assessment is for county operations and open space, and does not include a separate library tax. The reduction was achieved by cutting the open-space tax to 2 cents per $100 of assessed value from 2.5 cents, while increasing the county operations tax by about a quarter of a cent.
"I'm proud of this budget," Commissioner Deputy Director Jason Sarnoski said. "There are a lot of challenges, especially with COVID."
"There is no smoke and mirrors in this budget," Commissioner Lori Ciesla said.
Commissioner Director James Kern III said the budget will be made public and subject to a public hearing before a final vote in March.
Other business
Administrator Alex Lazorisak said the county's call center for COVID-19 vaccinations has improved after a sometimes rocky start. The call center helps senior citizens and others who may not be adept with using the internet to make appointments for shots.
Demand for shots is high, Lazorisak said, but the county only receives 500 per week from the state. When 250 doses were made available, all slots were filled within four minutes.
Kern said the county has done a good job in light of what he called the State of New Jersey's "haphazard rollout of the vaccine."
Sarnoski said he has heard complaints about schools not being open and about eligibility requirements, but said those are a state issue.
"We can't control that," he said.
About 10% of Warren County residents have received a first dose of the vaccine, Health Officer Pete Summers said.
The board also approved a resolution to limit truck weights to 13 tons on Route 519 between routes 46 and 80.
New Jersey's Department of Transportation will have the final say on weight limits on Route 519, which would also affect White Township, site of a proposed Jaindl Land Company warehouse development.
The board's next meeting will be March 10. The commissioners met at the county administration building and the meeting was broadcast online.