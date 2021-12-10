EASTON, Pa. - First-degree murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery are just some of the many charges 24-year-old Kyle Kaspereen of Easton is now facing.
Investigators say he's behind bars at Warren County Jail for killing 84-year-old Elaine Trachin and leaving her 53-year-old son critically injured.
"At this point, the only motive that would point to, would be robbery, money," said Warren County Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer.
Cell phone data shows Kaspereen at or near the Trachins' home on Wayne Street in Washington at the time they were attacked, about a week and a half ago.
"They were friends," Pfeiffer said of Kaspereen and the son. "They were both involved in motorcycle riding."
Police started looking into Kaspereen once they got data from the son's cell phone carrier, showing they were in contact leading up to the attack. Pfeiffer says Kaspereen was reportedly helping the son with a motorcycle sale to a buyer who investigators now believe never existed.
On November 30 at around 8 p.m., a neighbor asked to do a welfare check found Elaine Trachin unconscious, and her son with a garbage bag over his head and taped to his wheelchair.
Police say his phone and her wallet and check book were taken from the home.
Pfeiffer says before the discovery of the bodies was even announced, Kaspereen was researching police tactics of investigating murder and how to withdraw money through a credit or debit card without a pin number.
A search of Kaspereen's Easton apartment showed a garbage bag consistent with the one placed on the son and a box for a BB pistol bought within the last two weeks on Amazon. Law enforcement believes that BB pistol was involved in the attack in some way, but right now, can't confirm the murder weapon. Another object found at the crime scene is currently being analyzed.
Both victims suffered blunt force trauma.
Authorities say the son remains hospitalized, comatose, and in critical condition.
One of the last pieces of evidence prosecutors needed came from the "free bridge," connecting Phillipsburg to Easton. Authorities say Kaspereen was caught on surveillance video tossing the son's phone into the Delaware River.
When he did that, the phone's light went on, showing law enforcement exactly where it hit the water.
The New Jersey State Police dive team found it within hours Thursday. The Secret Service is working to recover what it can off of the device.
The investigation is ongoing.
The New Jersey State Police Crime Lab continues to process evidence from the scene.
"This case, when you look at it, is really made by forensics and technology," said Pfeiffer.
The FBI is tracking the locations of Kaspereen's phone from when the crimes were committed.
"Mr. Kaspereen now faces life in prison as a result of these charges," said Pfieffer.
Kaspereeen was previously charged with tampering with evidence and hindering apprehension or prosecution, after he was seen deleting texts from his phone in an interview room. When asked about this, he admitted to doing so because what was on his phone wouldn't add up to what he told police.
The Warren County Prosecutor's Office and Washington Township Police led the investigation, with help from New Jersey State Police, Pohatcong Township Police, Greenwich Township Police, Phillipsburg Police, Easton Police and the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission.