BELIVIDERE, N.J. – The Warren County Board of Commissioners approved a farmland preservation purchase Wednesday night at the Wayne Dumont Jr. Administration Building.
The legislative body approved the purchase of a development easement on a property known as the Santini Farm, which is owned by Robert and Sharon Santini, in Greenwich and Franklin townships.
The owners accepted an offer of $6,500 per acre for the farmland preservation easement, of which Warren County offered $6,200 per acre, with the amount's remainder coming from the two townships. The development easement for the farm's 124.8 acres garnered $811,518.50.
According to the resolution presented Wednesday night, the purchase will, among other things "encourage the survivability of the productive agriculture in Franklin and Greenwich Township and Warren County."
County parks
In other news, commissioners received a presentation to expand the county parks' environmental educational programming. Warren County owns numerous historic sites and more than 2,300 acres of parkland for preservation and recreational purposes.
"Warren County has done a tremendous job in preserving land, but I think we can do a much better job in how we use that land for the public," Commissioner James Kern III said.
Later in the meeting, the board OK'd renewing an agreement with the Warren County Parks Foundation, an organization that assists the county in maintaining and improving the sites. Under the agreement, the Parks Foundation will seek or raise additional funding for county projects, recruit and coordinate volunteers for trail work and perform other maintenance responsibilities.
Warehouse woes
During a commissioners' comment session, Kern said he wanted to "set the record straight" on what the county has done as it relates to warehouses. Kern then said he was "flabbergasted" by comments made by a "councilwoman" about how she told the county "to be on the lookout" on these issues.
Kern said various attempts were made by the county to address warehouse growth.
"We have done everything within our ability to do so," Kern said. "...We can't override local towns."
Finances
In other news, the board OK'd the insertion of more than $277,000 from American Rescue Plan Act funds into the 2022 budget. The money will be used to assist Knowlton Township with a reverse osmosis water filtration system. Warren County has agreed to match those funds bringing the total amount to $554,592.
Commissioners also added two New Jersey grants to the 2022 budget. One involved a gang, gun and narcotics task force grant for more than $42,000, and more than $20,000 to stop violence against women.