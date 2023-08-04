PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – On Friday, Congressman Tom Kean and a group of Warren County legislators met with homeowners to hear the struggles they're still dealing with after last month's severe flooding.

One family that lives in White Township has not been able to return home since the floodwaters washed out their driveway on July 14. That driveway connects with Lommason Glen Road, which is cut in half by a rushing stream right now. It still looks a lot like it did on July 14 when Amanda Mulligan took pictures of the damage on her phone.

"The rain started about 6 o'clock. By 8 o'clock, our road was impassible," Mulligan said. "The stream came up and over the county bridge, and took out our driveway and a whole section of the road."

Mulligan and her husband Kyle are worried because they're currently staying at a friend's house, but the school year is coming up.

"As of now, there's no bus access to our road, so we don't know what our kids would do come school time if they needed to take the bus," said Mulligan.

So the Mulligans decided to bring their concerns to their elected officials in a meeting at the Lopatcong Municipal Building Friday. Rep. Tom Kean (R-7th) assured them he's working to get them help on the federal level.

"There's a need here in Warren County, and it's important and needs to be resolved now," Kean said.

The Mulligans are hoping a federal emergency declaration would allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help fix roads and offer loans to homeowners, but for now, that's on hold.

"It was about two weeks for the governor to send the letters and documentation that was needed for FEMA over to Biden," said Kyle Mulligan. "It's been sitting on the president's desk for a week now. So I guess he's reviewing it."

Unfortunately, Kean didn't have many answers on a timetable.

"I don't know when the time, when the president will respond to this," he said.

"I'm so sick of 'I don't know.' It's not OK," said Amanda Mulligan.

So, like dozens of other homeowners, the Mulligans continue to wait and hope their road gets repaired soon.

"Just hope everyone gets the help that they need," said Amanda Mulligan.

Kean said he was scheduled to speak with the FEMA administrator Friday afternoon to learn more about a timetable for aid.